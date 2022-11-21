7 held for possessing illegal arms

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Police have arrested seven accused for allegedly holding illegal arms besides recovering arms, and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Monday.

Police spokesperson informed that during a course of action, Bani Police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Usman Bashir.

Similarly, Airport Police arrested Masroor and recovered 01 pistol 30 from his possession.

While, Taxila Police nabbed Saqlain and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

Wah Cantt Police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Owais and 01 pistol 30 bore from Fahad.

Mandra police held Qaiser and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Murree police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Barkat.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams adding that crackdown will be continued without any discrimination.