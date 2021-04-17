7 held for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Police have arrested seven persons and recovered illegal arms and ammunition from their possession, informed police spokesman.

Bani police held two persons namely Basit and Rizwan and recovered 02 pistols, 30 bores from their possession.

Similarly, Wah Cantt police arrested three accused Mohammad Jahanzeb, Jibran Khan and Kamran Hameed amd recovered, 02 pistols 30 bore, 01 rifle 12 bore and Kalashnikov from their custody.

while, Gujjar Khan police nabbed Ali Jan and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Murree police arrested accused Zafar Iqbal.and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody. police have registered separate cases against of all them and started investigation.

City Police officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas commended the police teams, adding that the operation should be intensified against illegal arms holders.