7 held for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Police have arrested seven arm holders and recovered illegal weapons and ammunition from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Ganjmandi police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Muhammad Arshad.

Similarly, Pirwadhai police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Sawar Khan while Sadiqabad police arrested Shahbaz Ali and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore and same police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Masoom Haider and 01 pistol 30 bore from Osama.

Wah Cantt police held Shan and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Following the operation, Chontra police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Wahaj Shahid.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

City Police Officer CPO Omar Saeed Malik appreciated the performance of police teams adding that strict action must be taken against such criminals.