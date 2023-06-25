Open Menu

7 Held In Various Police Crackdowns

Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2023 | 06:50 PM

7 held in various police crackdowns

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :The district police during various crackdowns on Sunday, nabbed seven members of a motorcycle lifter gang and recovered stolen motorcycles, 27 sacks of stolen wheat, and other valuables from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, the city police under the supervision of the Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) City Circle Hafiz Muhammad Adnan striving hard to ensure a crime-free society through a special crackdown against criminals continued in the area on a daily basis.

The police traced a three-member bike lifter gang involved in several robbery and dacoity cases and arrested its three members namely Sami Ullah, Abdul Rauf, and Sheikh Qanoon.

The police have also recovered 15 stolen motorcycles from their possession while further investigation is in process.

In another action, the police arrested the accused namely Muhammad Yousaf, Muhammad Younis, and Muhammad Aslam besides recovering 27 sacks of stolen wheat.

Another accused namely Nemat Ullah was arrested and stolen households were recovered from him.

