7 Held Over Jubilant Firing In Sialkot

Mon 20th January 2020 | 06:52 PM

7 held over jubilant firing in Sialkot

Police on Monday arrested seven persons over jubilant firing at a wedding ceremony near Motra in the jurisdiction of Motra Police Station

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Police on Monday arrested seven persons over jubilant firing at a wedding ceremony near Motra in the jurisdiction of Motra Police Station.

According to police, a police team arrested Nabeel, Shehzad, Shahid, Amir, Javed, Razaq and Furqan over their alleged involvement in aerial firing during the marriage ceremony.

Police have registered a case.

Your Thoughts and Comments

