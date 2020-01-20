7 Held Over Jubilant Firing In Sialkot
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 06:52 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Police on Monday arrested seven persons over jubilant firing at a wedding ceremony near Motra in the jurisdiction of Motra Police Station.
According to police, a police team arrested Nabeel, Shehzad, Shahid, Amir, Javed, Razaq and Furqan over their alleged involvement in aerial firing during the marriage ceremony.
Police have registered a case.