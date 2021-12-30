UrduPoint.com

7 Held With Liquor, Weapons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2021 | 05:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :The district police have arrested seven people with narcotics and illicit weapons.

During a crackdown in different areas, the police detained Tasaddaq Ali, Hamza, Shakeel Anjum, Hamad Butt, Arif Ali, Mubashir Ali, Sharafat and recovered from them 10 liters of liquor and illegal weapons.

The accused were sent behind bars after registering cases against them.

