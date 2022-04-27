UrduPoint.com

7 Held With Liquor, Weapons

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2022 | 04:24 PM

7 held with liquor, weapons

Police arrested seven people and recovered liquor and illegal weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Police arrested seven people and recovered liquor and illegal weapons from them.

Police Wednesday said that during the ongoing drive against drug-peddlers and illegal weapon holders, the teams of different police stations conducted raids, arrested the accused and recovered 130-litre liquor, four pistols of 30 bore and a rifle 8mm from them.

The accused were identified as Kashif, Rashid, Umar Hayyat, Ghulam Murtaza, Muhammad Aleem, Shoukat and Sufiyan.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Rashid From Weapon

Recent Stories

Section 144 to maintain law & order

Section 144 to maintain law & order

55 seconds ago
 DC reviews city beautification, anti-encroachment ..

DC reviews city beautification, anti-encroachment measures

57 seconds ago
 AIOU to continue admissions till May 09 with late ..

AIOU to continue admissions till May 09 with late fee charges

58 seconds ago
 Gold prices decrease by Rs150 to Rs132,000 per tol ..

Gold prices decrease by Rs150 to Rs132,000 per tola

3 minutes ago
 105kg hashish recovered in Nowshera

105kg hashish recovered in Nowshera

3 minutes ago
 PCJCCI strongly condemns Karachi attack

PCJCCI strongly condemns Karachi attack

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.