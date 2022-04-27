7 held with liquor, weapons

Police arrested seven people and recovered liquor and illegal weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Police arrested seven people and recovered liquor and illegal weapons from them.

Police Wednesday said that during the ongoing drive against drug-peddlers and illegal weapon holders, the teams of different police stations conducted raids, arrested the accused and recovered 130-litre liquor, four pistols of 30 bore and a rifle 8mm from them.

The accused were identified as Kashif, Rashid, Umar Hayyat, Ghulam Murtaza, Muhammad Aleem, Shoukat and Sufiyan.

Cases have been registered against the accused.