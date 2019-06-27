7 held with narcotics in Sargodha

(@imziishan)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) Police arrested seven drug peddlers including a woman and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Police said on Thursday that Khushab and Urban Area Sargodha police conducted raids at various parts under their jurisdiction and arrested seven accused and recovered 4.

127 kg Heroin, 1.250 kg Hashish and 460 litres liquor from them.

The accused were identified as Kaneez Fatima, Muhammad Asif, Aurangzeb, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Zaheer, Nadeem Arif and others.

Police have registered a case.