7 Held With Narcotics In Sargodha

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 04:20 PM

7 held with narcotics in Sargodha

Police arrested seven drug peddlers including a woman and recovered narcotics from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) Police arrested seven drug peddlers including a woman and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Police said on Thursday that Khushab and Urban Area Sargodha police conducted raids at various parts under their jurisdiction and arrested seven accused and recovered 4.

127 kg Heroin, 1.250 kg Hashish and 460 litres liquor from them.

The accused were identified as Kaneez Fatima, Muhammad Asif, Aurangzeb, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Zaheer, Nadeem Arif and others.

Police have registered a case.

