7 Hifaz-e-Quran Children Of Police Officials Get Cash Awards

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2023 | 05:30 PM

7 Hifaz-e-Quran children of police officials get cash awards

KHANEWAL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Omar Farooq gave away Rs 100,000 cash award each to the seven sons and daughters of police officials on completing their Hifz-e-Quran i.e memorizing Quran by heart here on Friday.

Those who received cash awards including Zain Yousuf, Abdul Ghaffar Javed, Momina Safdar, Misbah Shahzadi, Mehwish Shahzadi, Abdullah Javed and Atiq Ur Rahman were accompanying their parents when they received prize from the DPO under an initiative ordered by IGP Punjab Dr.

Usman Anwar, police spokesman said in a statement.

The DPO placed his hand on the heads of the Hafiz-e-Quran youngsters, a traditional gesture to show affection and congratulated them on their remarkable accomplishment.

He said, Quran was a complete code of life and advised youngsters to follow it in letter and spirit.

Rana Omar Farooq also congratulated parents for ensuring good upbringing and training of their children despite tough police duty.

