Open Menu

7 Hospitalized After Taking Tainted Food

Sumaira FH Published July 29, 2023 | 12:10 PM

7 hospitalized after taking tainted food

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Seven people were hospitalized after taking tainted food, in the limits of Rodala Road police station.

Police said on Saturday that some people prepared food to dole out among visitors of graveyard in Chak No.283 Gojra. The condition of 20 people deteriorated after taking food.

On information, Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and shifted seven victims to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospital Jaranwala, whereas other victims were sent to home after providing first aid.

Among those who were hospitalized include: Waqas (24), Zainab (45),Tasawar Bibi (40), Anas, (7), Shehzad (32), Altaf (4) and Asif (40).

Investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Station Road Jaranwala Gojra

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 July 2023

3 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences from world lead ..

UAE President receives condolences from world leaders on passing of Saeed bin Za ..

11 hours ago
 UAE President receives further condolences on pass ..

UAE President receives further condolences on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

12 hours ago
 US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pu ..

US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pursue Public Disclosures - Lett ..

12 hours ago
 Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Hel ..

Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Helps to Stabilize Energy Market

12 hours ago
Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Have ..

Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Haveli

12 hours ago
 Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial ..

Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity - Putin

12 hours ago
 US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Nige ..

US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Niger Due to Military Takeover - K ..

12 hours ago
 Stocks push higher as inflation eases

Stocks push higher as inflation eases

12 hours ago
 WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deli ..

WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deliveries - Official

12 hours ago
 IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in ' ..

IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in 'challenging' backdrop

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan