7 hospitalized after taking tainted food

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Seven people were hospitalized after taking tainted food, in the limits of Rodala Road police station.

Police said on Saturday that some people prepared food to dole out among visitors of graveyard in Chak No.283 Gojra. The condition of 20 people deteriorated after taking food.

On information, Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and shifted seven victims to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospital Jaranwala, whereas other victims were sent to home after providing first aid.

Among those who were hospitalized include: Waqas (24), Zainab (45),Tasawar Bibi (40), Anas, (7), Shehzad (32), Altaf (4) and Asif (40).

Investigation was underway.