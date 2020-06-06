7 house owners arrested for not providing tenancy details

Police have booked seven house owners (landlords) and tenants for not providing tenancy details to police concerned under Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinance

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have booked seven house owners (landlords) and tenants for not providing tenancy details to police concerned under Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinance.

According to police sources here on Saturday, Peoples colony police arrested two personsMaqsood and Faiq from Al-Najaf Colony. Razabad police held Iftikhar, Arbaz, Adnan, Arshadand Niamat from Arshad Town and other areas.