7 Housing Schemes Declared Illegal

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 07:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has issued an advisory for citizens to avoid investing in seven illegal housing schemes, otherwise they would be responsible for their losses.

According to spokesman, the seven illegal housing schemes including Blue World City, Abdullah City, Khanial Homes, Blue Hills, Al-Makkah City, The Regent Farm and CBR Residencia on Chakri Road Rawalpindi have not been approved by RDA.

As per law the status of these schemes is illegal.

RDA had already warned all sundry to avoid all sort of advertisement, marketing and development of housing projects, those who have not obtained NOC from RDA for launching of the housing schemes, apartment projects and commercial buildings.

