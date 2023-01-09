7 illegal arm holders arrested during crackdown in Rawalpindi

The police arrested seven illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Monday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :The police arrested seven illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Monday, informed police spokesman.

According to details, Naseerabad police held Ramzan and recovered one pistol 30 bore and same police recovered one pistol 30 bore from Gul Muhammad.

Similarly, Taxila police arrested Izzat Ullah and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore and same police recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from Akash.

While, Wah Cantt police nabbed Hammad and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

And same police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Hasti Gul.

Following operation, Rawat police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Murtaza.

The police registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

The SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams adding that operations would be continued against those who possessed illegal weapons.