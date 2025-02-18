Open Menu

7 Illegal Arms Owners Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2025 | 05:40 PM

7 illegal arms owners arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police during operations against illegal arms possession on Tuesday arrested seven accused from different areas.

According to a police spokesman, the Waris Khan Police held three accused Hassan Qadeer, Nadeem and Usama Ahmed on the recovery of a 30-bore pistol from all of them.

Similarly, the Bani Police captured two accused Adil Shakeel and Waqas, and the Taxila and Wah Cantt Police also held two accused Ijaz and Muhammad Hassan respectively recovering a 30-bore pistol each from them.

Recent Stories

Sanad, Pratt & Whitney sign agreement for aircraft ..

Sanad, Pratt & Whitney sign agreement for aircraft engine MRO services

7 seconds ago
 UAEU researchers enhance non-surgical blood flow m ..

UAEU researchers enhance non-surgical blood flow monitoring technology

15 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates Al Taf missile boat at ..

Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates Al Taf missile boat at NAVDEX 2025

30 minutes ago
 Tawazun Council, Kaman, Kintsugi Holding to establ ..

Tawazun Council, Kaman, Kintsugi Holding to establish Height of Burst sensor man ..

45 minutes ago
 Int’l principles do not prohibit court martial o ..

Int’l principles do not prohibit court martial of civilians: SC judge in case ..

52 minutes ago
 SEC establishes Sharjah Cyber Security Centre

SEC establishes Sharjah Cyber Security Centre

1 hour ago
Investigation report unveils harrowing details in ..

Investigation report unveils harrowing details in Mustafa Amir’s murder case

1 hour ago
 FinMin vows to increase exports from $30b to $60b ..

FinMin vows to increase exports from $30b to $60b in next five years

2 hours ago
 TikTok Creator Awards 2024: Celebrating the Best o ..

TikTok Creator Awards 2024: Celebrating the Best of Pakistan's TikTok Community

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM lays foundation stone for Saudi German H ..

Punjab CM lays foundation stone for Saudi German Hospital in Lahore

2 hours ago
 Partial satellite manufacturing in UAE to begin th ..

Partial satellite manufacturing in UAE to begin this year: Bayanat CEO

2 hours ago
 EDGE Group reports $5 billion in annual revenue; 2 ..

EDGE Group reports $5 billion in annual revenue; 20% exports

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan