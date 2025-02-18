7 illegal arms owners arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police during operations against illegal arms possession on Tuesday arrested seven accused from different areas.

According to a police spokesman, the Waris Khan Police held three accused Hassan Qadeer, Nadeem and Usama Ahmed on the recovery of a 30-bore pistol from all of them.

Similarly, the Bani Police captured two accused Adil Shakeel and Waqas, and the Taxila and Wah Cantt Police also held two accused Ijaz and Muhammad Hassan respectively recovering a 30-bore pistol each from them.