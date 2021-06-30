7 illegal colonies sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority sealed seven illegal housing colonies and demolished offices and other infrastructure on Wednesday.

According to the FDA spokesperson, the enforcement team sealed Al-Noor Valley, additional locality 100-JB, Bholewal Town, Universal Town, Sadiq Town in Tandlianwala, Lyallpur City and Gulberg City.

The offices and other constructions in the aforementioned colonies were demolished by applying heavy machinery.