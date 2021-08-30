7 illegal housing colonies sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed seven illegal housing schemes and two plots in different parts of Faisalabad.

FDA spokesman said here on Monday that on special directive of Director General FDA Dr Faisal Azeem, Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya along with his team visited various housing schemes and found seven colonies developed without approval and completion of code requirements. These colonies included-- Madina Valley in Chak No.218-RB, Ayesha Block in Chak No.120-JB, Imtiaz Villas in Chak No.222-RB, Grand View City in Chak No.122-JB and Palm Valley, Palm Valley Executive in Chak No.

218-RB and Azafi Abadi in Talianwala.

The FDA team sealed premises of these illegal housing colonies, besides demolishing their structure and sales office.

The general public was requested to avoid purchasing plots in these colonies until and unless their developers get their schemes legalized,he added.

Meanwhile, the FDA team also sealed two plots in Ahmad Nagar Colony including Plot No.367-A and 81-B as their owners were making commercial constructions without approval of the FDA as these plots were residential in FDA record.said spokesman.