7 illegal housing colonies sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed seven illegal housing societies in the city on Thursday.

The colonies included Rehman Garden, established on the lands of Chak No 186-RB, Rehman Park Chak No 197-RB, Umar Valley in Chak No 198-RB, Green City in Chak No 117-RB, Latif Garden and Wali Town on Baghewal Road, additional locality of Chak No 201-RB and Balal Orchard in Chak No 196-RB.

According to official sources, the developers have been directed to complete all required legal documentation before sale and purchase of plots in the colonies.