Open Menu

7 Illegal Housing Colonies Sealed

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2024 | 06:50 PM

7 illegal housing colonies sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed seven illegal housing societies in the city on Thursday.

The colonies included Rehman Garden, established on the lands of Chak No 186-RB, Rehman Park Chak No 197-RB, Umar Valley in Chak No 198-RB, Green City in Chak No 117-RB, Latif Garden and Wali Town on Baghewal Road, additional locality of Chak No 201-RB and Balal Orchard in Chak No 196-RB.

According to official sources, the developers have been directed to complete all required legal documentation before sale and purchase of plots in the colonies.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Road Sale All Housing

Recent Stories

Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to ..

Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to terror groups

3 hours ago
 Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhan ..

Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II

5 hours ago
 First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match d ..

First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain

5 hours ago
 Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for ..

Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..

6 hours ago
 Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with ..

Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..

6 hours ago
 Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Wal ..

Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

10 hours ago
 NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-bas ..

NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..

19 hours ago
 Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress ..

Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting

19 hours ago
 McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in ..

McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai

19 hours ago
 Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Tru ..

Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan