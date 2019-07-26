UrduPoint.com
7 Illegal Housing Colonies Sealed In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 09:57 PM

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed seven illegal housing colonies in various parts of Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed seven illegal housing colonies in various parts of Faisalabad.

FDA spokesman said here on Friday that under Local Government Ordinance 2001 and Development of Citizens Act 1976, all the housing scheme developers are bound to seek permission from the FDA before developing any residential scheme or starting constructions, but some developers started constructions in seven illegal housing schemes at Chak No.225-RB without getting prior permission from the FDA. These colonies include Ahmad Din Valley, New Lyallpur City, Gulshan-e-Baho, Akram Garden, Iqbal Town Azafi Aadi, Ahmad Nagar and Muhammad Nagar.

Taking notice of this irregularity, FDA Town Planning Directorate team headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Goraya, Building Inspector Adnan and Enforcement Inspector Muhammad Aslam sealed premises of these housing colonies besides demolishing their offices and boundary walls, digging up roads and sewerage lines there.

Some of these colony developers displayed at main gates that these schemes were approved by FDA only to deceive the innocent citizens. Further action against them is under progress.

