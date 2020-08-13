7 illegal housing societies sealed

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed offices of seven illegal private housing societies and demolished structures

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed offices of seven illegal private housing societies and demolished structures.

According to the FDA spokesperson, the enforcement team headed by Director Town Planning Asma Hassan checked the status of the private housing societies and sealed offices of Faisal Villas, Saeed Villas, Green Valley, Hussain Block in Chak No 217-RB.

The team also sealed Hunain Valley, Rehman Garden and additional locality of ChakNo 100-JB. The aforementioned societies were established illegally.