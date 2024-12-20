Open Menu

7 Illegal Medical Centres Sealed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2024 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) District administration sealed seven illegal medical centres during a crackdown on quacks here on Kohat Road on Friday.

The crackdown is being launched in light of the directives of the provincial government issued under its public agenda.

Two gynae centres that were operating sans qualified gynecologist were also sealed. The sealed centres not only operating without qualified doctors rather environment inside them was insecure and unhealthy and could have posed severe threats to the lives of the patients.

The three other sealed medical centres were neither having any legal license nor their laboratories and pharmacies following the officially fixed standard operating procedures (SOPs).

These centres were also lacking appropriate arrangements for keeping surgical instruments and medicines and were illegally operating in the residential houses.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar has reiterated his resolve that the protection of health and lives of the people would be given top priority. He said that noose around the illegal medical centres would be tightened further and no one would be allowed to endanger the human lives.

He urged the people to pinpoint such illegal medical centres and select registered medical facilities qualified for the provision of protection to their health.

