7 illegal transport stands sealed in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) on Wednesday sealed 7 illegal stands in different areas of the district for not following coronavirus SOPs.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Secretary RTA visited different public transport stands to inspect implementation on COVID related SOPs and sealed 7 illegal stands located in Qasimabad, Latifabad and Hyderabad city talukas for not following preventive guidelines.

The Secretary RTA called upon public transport vehicle owners to follow standard operating procedures to contain spread of third wave of coronavirus in the district.