7 in 10 Pakistanis (69%) believe that smoking should be banned everywhere, 10% think it should not be banned anywhere

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 69% Pakistanis believe that smoking should be banned everywhere, 10% think it should not be banned anywhere

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 69% Pakistanis believe that smoking should be banned everywhere, 10% think it should not be banned anywhere.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “In your opinion, to what extent do you think smoking should be banned in Pakistan?” In response, 69% believe that smoking should be banned everywhere, 19% said it should be banned in some places, 10% said it should not be banned anywhere, and remaining 2% said they did not know/did not wish to respond.