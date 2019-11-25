UrduPoint.com
7 In 10 Pakistanis (73%) Believe That Cash Should Be Given As A Wedding Gift

Umer Jamshaid 33 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 12:54 PM

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 73% Pakistanis believe that cash should be given as a wedding gift

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th November, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 73% Pakistanis believe that cash should be given as a wedding gift.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “In your opinion, while attending any wedding ceremony, what kind of gift should be given? Should a commodity be given as a gift or is it better to give cash as a gift?” In response, 73% claimed that cash should be given as a wedding gift, 24% were of the opinion that a commodity should be bought and given as a gift while only 3% did not know/did not respond.

