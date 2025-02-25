7 Injured As Bus Crashes Into Tree On Vehari Road
Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2025 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) At least seven people were critically injured when a speeding passenger bus hit a tree near Tibba Sultanpur on the Vehari road early Tuesday morning.
According to rescue sources, the injured were rushed to a nearby medical facility for immediate treatment, where the
condition of the injured individuals is being closely monitored, a private news channel reported.
An investigation into the accident has been launched to determine the cause.
