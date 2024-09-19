Open Menu

7 Injured As Bus Hits Trailer

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2024 | 06:40 PM

7 injured as bus hits trailer

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Seven passengers sustained injuries when an air-conditioned bus collided with a trailer from rear side near Shah Ruknuddin Alam Interchange, here on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, a bus coming from Lahore was heading to Bahawalpur via Multan when it hit a trailer from rear side.

Resultantly, seven passengers sustained injuries. Five were shifted to Nishtar Hospital by Rescue-1122. However, another two were given the first aid by Rescue 1122. Motorway Police was investigating the incident.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Police Motorway Bahawalpur Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

44 minutes ago
 SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

55 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

4 hours ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

4 hours ago
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

5 hours ago
 President Biden says Pak-US relations important fo ..

President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security

5 hours ago
 Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartph ..

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in Wha ..

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan