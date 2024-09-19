7 injured as bus hits trailer

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Seven passengers sustained injuries when an air-conditioned bus collided with a trailer from rear side near Shah Ruknuddin Alam Interchange, here on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, a bus coming from Lahore was heading to Bahawalpur via Multan when it hit a trailer from rear side.

Resultantly, seven passengers sustained injuries. Five were shifted to Nishtar Hospital by Rescue-1122. However, another two were given the first aid by Rescue 1122. Motorway Police was investigating the incident.