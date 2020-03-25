UrduPoint.com
7 Injured As LPG Tanker Catches Fire In Lahore

Wed 25th March 2020

At least seven people sustained injuries as a tanker carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) caught fire near Shahdara Morr on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :At least seven people sustained injuries as a tanker carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) caught fire near Shahdara Morr on Wednesday.

According to Rescue-1122, the tanker carrying LPG, exploded and caught fire, resulting in injuries to seven people.

Rescue officials said that the fire also engulfed a nearby fuel station.

A numbers of vehicles parked in nearby parking area were also damaged in the incident. However, rescues officials and fire brigade team immediately reached the spot and extinguished the fire.

The injured were shifted to Mayo Hospital.

Meanwhile, City Traffic Officer (CTO) Hammad Abid also visited Shahdara Morr to review traffic situation. DSP Traffic Amir Sadiq briefed him about the incident and the damage\ caused by the fire to the CTP motorcycles and other vehicles.

