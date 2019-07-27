7 Injured In Boiler Blast At Jhang Road
Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 08:31 PM
As many as seven workers were injured after a boiler exploded in a local factory situated here at Jhang Road on Saturday
Rescue 1122 spokesman said that the oil boiler exploded due to high pressure and leakage of delivery pipe in a local Daal (pulses) Factory at Chota By-pass Jhang Road here.
As a result seven workers including Sakhawat, Dildar, Akbar, Abid Hussain, Khurram Shehzad, Muzammal and Amjad.
On information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons to the hospital.