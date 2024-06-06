7 injured in gas explosion at cylinder shop in Matiari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Seven people were injured in a gas cylinder blast at a shop located on the Bhit Shah National Highway in Matiari on Thursday.

According to a private news channel, the blast occurred during the transfer of cylinders to the LNG filling unit.

According to the police, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) reached the spot and arrested the owner of the gas cylinder shop.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to Civil Hospital Hyderabad.