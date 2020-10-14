UrduPoint.com
7 Injured In Hand Grenade Attack

Sumaira FH 21 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 04:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :At least seven people were injured in a hand grenade attack in the provincial capital of Balochistan, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at the Sumungli Road of Quetta city, near the Fatmeed Kidney Center.

Police official said that two unknown person riding a bike hurled a hand grenade targeting the labourers sitting on the construction site of a building.

Resultantly, as many as seven persons sustained injuries and were rushed to Trauma Center of civil hospital Quetta.

"The injured brought to hospital were being provided best medical aid," PRO Civil Hospital Quetta, said.

Further probe was underway.

