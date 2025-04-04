Open Menu

7 Injured In Karak Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2025 | 10:38 PM

Seven persons were injured in a car accident that took place near Tehsil Banda area of Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Friday

According to details, a rashly driven car was crossing Tehsil Banda area of Karak district when suddenly, the driver lost control over the steering and the car veered off the road near Totaki area.

As a result, seven persons including women and children were injured in the accident.

The injured were immediately taken to hospital for treatment.

