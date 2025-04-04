7 injured in Karak road accident

Seven persons were injured in a car accident that took place near Tehsil Banda area of Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Friday

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Seven persons were injured in a car accident that took place near Tehsil Banda area of Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Friday.

According to details, a rashly driven car was crossing Tehsil Banda area of Karak district when suddenly, the driver lost control over the steering and the car veered off the road near Totaki area.

As a result, seven persons including women and children were injured in the accident.

The injured were immediately taken to hospital for treatment.