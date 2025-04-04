7 Injured In Karak Road Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2025 | 10:38 PM
Seven persons were injured in a car accident that took place near Tehsil Banda area of Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Friday
KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Seven persons were injured in a car accident that took place near Tehsil Banda area of Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Friday.
According to details, a rashly driven car was crossing Tehsil Banda area of Karak district when suddenly, the driver lost control over the steering and the car veered off the road near Totaki area.
As a result, seven persons including women and children were injured in the accident.
The injured were immediately taken to hospital for treatment.
Recent Stories
Austrian economists suggest notable dent to economy due to new US tariffs
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab pays tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto
Balochistan to be freed from terrorism: Sarfaraz Bugti
SP Pari Gul vows transparency, swift action in heinous crime cases
Death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto observed in Kurram
350 illegal Afghan Nationals reach KP from Punjab
Reconstruction or relocation of BISE Hyderabad's building recommended
Pakistan, US discuss energy cooperation and sustainable development
DPO holds open court in Chiniot, assures citizens of prompt solution to problems
Meeting reviews arrangements for foreigners’ repatriation
Cuba looks to sun to solve its energy crisis
Pirzada chairs meeting on legal disputes over Constantia Estate in Murree
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Religious Affairs Minister pays tribute to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab pays tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto3 minutes ago
-
Balochistan to be freed from terrorism: Sarfaraz Bugti3 minutes ago
-
SP Pari Gul vows transparency, swift action in heinous crime cases3 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto observed in Kurram3 minutes ago
-
350 illegal Afghan Nationals reach KP from Punjab13 minutes ago
-
Reconstruction or relocation of BISE Hyderabad's building recommended13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, US discuss energy cooperation and sustainable development13 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court in Chiniot, assures citizens of prompt solution to problems13 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews arrangements for foreigners’ repatriation13 minutes ago
-
Pirzada chairs meeting on legal disputes over Constantia Estate in Murree3 minutes ago
-
Pindi's traders, residents hail PM decision on energy prices cut3 minutes ago