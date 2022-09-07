7 injured in Quetta hand grenade explosion

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :At least seven people including police cop, woman and minor girl suffered injuries in a hand grenade explosion occurred at Khudaidad Chowk late Tuesday night.

According to Police spokesman on Wednesday, Unknown persons hurled a hand grenade near a bakers shop on Mecongy Road and fled.

As a result of the explosion, seven people, police cop, woman and a four years girl among them sustained injuries.

The injured were moved Provincial Sandeman Hospital Quetta for medical aid where the condition of the injured is stated to be out of danger.

A case has been registered against the unknown person.