UrduPoint.com

7 Injured In Quetta Hand Grenade Explosion

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2022 | 04:00 PM

7 injured in Quetta hand grenade explosion

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :At least seven people including police cop, woman and minor girl suffered injuries in a hand grenade explosion occurred at Khudaidad Chowk late Tuesday night.

According to Police spokesman on Wednesday, Unknown persons hurled a hand grenade near a bakers shop on Mecongy Road and fled.

As a result of the explosion, seven people, police cop, woman and a four years girl among them sustained injuries.

The injured were moved Provincial Sandeman Hospital Quetta for medical aid where the condition of the injured is stated to be out of danger.

A case has been registered against the unknown person.

Related Topics

Injured Quetta Police Road Colombian Peso Women

Recent Stories

Rizwan displaces Babar as No. 1 T20I batter in ICC ..

Rizwan displaces Babar as No. 1 T20I batter in ICC men's rankings

40 minutes ago
 Rescue, relief efforts continue in flood-affected ..

Rescue, relief efforts continue in flood-affected areas

1 hour ago
 Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today agains ..

Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today against Afghanistan

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns ..

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns today

5 hours ago
 UN Chief to arrive in Pakistan by tomorrow

UN Chief to arrive in Pakistan by tomorrow

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.