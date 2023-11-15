Open Menu

7 Injured In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2023 | 03:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Seven people including a woman received injuries in a road accident in the area of Balochni police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that a speeding passenger van going from Faisalabad to Lahore went out of control due to brake failure near Balochni Stop on Sheikhupura Road.

As a result, the van hit wall of a roadside hotel and caused serious injuries to 7 passengers including Tasleem Shahid, wife of Shahid (41), a resident of Abdullah Pur Faisalabad, Umair Shahid, son of Shahid (16), a resident of Abdullah Pur Faisalabad, Ashraf, and unidentified old man, Shehzad, son of Hassan (35) of Sammundri Road Faisalabad, Imran.

son of Asghar (36), Ghulam Mohiuddin, son of Ghulam Murtaza (58) and Zakir Muhammad, son of Sher Muhammad (48).

Rescue-1122 shifted the first three victims to Allied Hospital Faisalabad while the later four were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Shahkot, he added.

