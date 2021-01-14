7 injured on Raiwind road

(@FahadShabbir)

As many as seven passengers were injured in a road accident on Raiwind Road here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :As many as seven passengers were injured in a road accident on Raiwind Road here on Thursday.

Police said that a van over turned due to over speeding which caused injuries to seven passengers.

On getting information, Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and provided first aid to the injured amongst whom five were shifted to a nearby hospital.