7-kanal state land retrieved

SAHIWAL, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration during a crackdown against illegal occupants retrieved over 7-kanal state land from squatters.

According to spokesperson here on Monday,on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Wajid Ali Shah,Assistant Commissioner Mian Sarmad Hussain along with the team of revenue department conducted raid in chak 54/5L Qadirabad and retrieved 7 kanals and 8 marlas land worth Rs.10.25 million.