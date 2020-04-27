7 Kashmiri youth martyr in less than 24 hours by Indian troops in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Kulgam district on Monday taking the total number of youth martyred by the troops to 7 in less than 24 hours.

The youth were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation at Lower Munda in Qazingund area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The operation was going on till last reports came in. On Sunday, the troops martyred four youth at Asthal in Kulgam district. The latest killings have raised the number of deaths to 16 since Wednesday.

Earlier, Indian troops martyred three Kashmiri youth in Awantipora area of Pulwama district on Saturday, two youth at Arwani in Islamabad district on Thursday and four others in Melhora area of Shopian district on Wednesday.