UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

7 Kashmiri Youth Martyr In Less Than 24 Hours By Indian Troops In IOK

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

7 Kashmiri youth martyr in less than 24 hours by Indian troops in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Kulgam district on Monday taking the total number of youth martyred by the troops to 7 in less than 24 hours.

The youth were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation at Lower Munda in Qazingund area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The operation was going on till last reports came in. On Sunday, the troops martyred four youth at Asthal in Kulgam district. The latest killings have raised the number of deaths to 16 since Wednesday.

Earlier, Indian troops martyred three Kashmiri youth in Awantipora area of Pulwama district on Saturday, two youth at Arwani in Islamabad district on Thursday and four others in Melhora area of Shopian district on Wednesday.

Related Topics

India Islamabad Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Current global developments, challenges highlight ..

33 minutes ago

852 new Muslims in Q1 2020: Mohammed bin Rashid Ce ..

48 minutes ago

MoF participates in consultative AMF meeting for D ..

1 hour ago

’10 million meals’ campaign exceeds target wit ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Municipality celebrates World Intellectual P ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Chamber organises webinar on how to ensure s ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.