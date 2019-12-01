UrduPoint.com
7 Kashmiri's Martyr In November By Indian Troops

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 12:00 PM

7 Kashmiri's martyr in November by Indian troops

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred seven (7) Kashmiri's during the last month of November.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, during the month, eighty two (82) people were critically injured due to the firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells on peaceful demonstrators by Indian military, paramilitary and police personnel in the occupied territory.

At least sixty (60) civilians, mostly youth and political activists including one, Bashir Ahmad Qureshi, were arrested.

The troops molested or disgraced a woman and damaged three (3) houses during cordon and search operations in the month. The occupation authorities also did not allow people to offer Friday prayers at historical Jamia Masjid in Srinagar sinceAugust 5.

