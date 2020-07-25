UrduPoint.com
7 Kg Hash Recovered,four Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 11:40 AM

7 kg hash recovered,four arrested

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Police arrested four drug peddlers and recovered 7 kg hashish from their possession.

Police said on Saturday that on the directions of DPO,the teams of Kot Radha Kishan police station and Khadian police station conducted raid at the areas of their jurisdiction,arrested four drug peddlers-- Aslam,Rehmat,Nadeem and Babar and recovered seven kilograms hashish from their possession.

Police registered separate cases and started further investigation.

