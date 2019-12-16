7 Kg Hashish, weapons seized, 29 arrested:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Police have arrested Twenty Nine (29) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police spokesman said Monday that on the direction of DPO Sargodha Ammara Ather; during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 29 accused recovering 5.

888 Kilograms Hashish, 1.120 Kg Heroin, 66 liters liquor, 9 Pistols 30 bore, 1 Kalashnikov and 3 Gun 12 bore from them.

They were: Mubashir, Asif, Asim, Liqat Ali, Imran, Bashir Ahmad, Sadiq, Arab Khan, Ghulam Zia, Faisal Shahzad, Adnan, Mureed Husain, Bilal and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.