UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

7 Kg Hashish, Weapons Seized, 29 Arrested:

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 01:30 PM

7 Kg Hashish, weapons seized, 29 arrested:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Police have arrested Twenty Nine (29) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police spokesman said Monday that on the direction of DPO Sargodha Ammara Ather; during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 29 accused recovering 5.

888 Kilograms Hashish, 1.120 Kg Heroin, 66 liters liquor, 9 Pistols 30 bore, 1 Kalashnikov and 3 Gun 12 bore from them.

They were: Mubashir, Asif, Asim, Liqat Ali, Imran, Bashir Ahmad, Sadiq, Arab Khan, Ghulam Zia, Faisal Shahzad, Adnan, Mureed Husain, Bilal and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Sargodha Criminals From Arab

Recent Stories

Pakistan players on ICC Women’s Championship jou ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organizes conversation around future ..

14 minutes ago

Seventh Islamic Conference of Health Ministers Kic ..

14 minutes ago

Modi govt under fire: Youths come out against Modi ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan stars keen to play their first Test in Ka ..

23 minutes ago

UAE and Egypt to strengthen trade relations, boost ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.