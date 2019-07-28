UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

7 Kg Heroin Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 07:20 PM

7 kg heroin recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :The Airport Security Force (ASF) foiled a bid to smuggle heroin worth millions of rupees abroad and arrested a drug pusher at Islamabad Airport on Sunday.

During a search operation, ASF held a passenger identified as Adnan who was leaving for Muscat through flight no WY346 at Islamabad Airport and 7kg heroin worth millions of rupee at the international market was recovered from his luggage.

Later, the drug pusher was handed over to Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) for further investigation.

Related Topics

Islamabad Muscat Sunday Market From Million Airport

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed establishes Abu Dhabi School of ..

6 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Mohammed V Universi ..

6 minutes ago

Ministry of Health redoubles efforts to lower hepa ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Healthcare City opens medical licencing to n ..

7 minutes ago

Dubai in top 5 global international shipping centr ..

22 minutes ago

ADCB reports H1 2019 net profit of AED2.782 billio ..

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.