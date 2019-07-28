7 kg heroin recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :The Airport Security Force (ASF) foiled a bid to smuggle heroin worth millions of rupees abroad and arrested a drug pusher at Islamabad Airport on Sunday.

During a search operation, ASF held a passenger identified as Adnan who was leaving for Muscat through flight no WY346 at Islamabad Airport and 7kg heroin worth millions of rupee at the international market was recovered from his luggage.

Later, the drug pusher was handed over to Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) for further investigation.