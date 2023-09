7 kgs heroin recovered in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :Bhera Police on Monday after launching massive crackdown against drug pushers claimed to have arrested two lady drug dealers.

Police said that after the checking of vehicle No.LC/372 here at Ali Purr chowk Bhera, Police recovered 7kgs of heroin from two ladies including Shakeela Bibi w/o Wali Muhammad r/o chaar sada area and Fatima w/o Suleman khan r/o chaar sada area.

Further investigations were underway.