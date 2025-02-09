7 kids beggars taken into custody

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Seven children were taken into protective custody, here on Sunday.

According to Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Spokesperson Naveed Mukhtar, the children taken into custody included beggars, runaways, lost kids, etc.

Rescue operations were conducted at various locations, with additional support from the Child Help Line (1121), which received calls regarding children in need of protection. The Bureau distributed awareness pamphlets to educate the public about child protection and prevention of child trafficking.