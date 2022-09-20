UrduPoint.com

7 Killed, 1,024 Injured In 1,010 Accidents In Punjab

At least seven people were killed while 1,024 injured in 1010 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :At least seven people were killed while 1,024 injured in 1010 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 588 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 436 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Tuesday.

The analysis showed that 499 drivers, 30 underage drivers, 119 pedestrians, and 413 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 280 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 276 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 80 in Faisalabad with 78 victims and at third Multan with 67 accidents and 62 victims.

As many as, 850 motorcycles, 83 rickshaws, 107 cars, 21 vans, 10 buses, 23 trucks and 101 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.

