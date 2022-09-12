7 killed, 1,050 injured in accidents across Punjab

At least seven people were killed and 1,050 others injured in 973 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :At least seven people were killed and 1,050 others injured in 973 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 602 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 448 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue-1122 here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 519 drivers, 22 underage drivers, 90 pedestrians, and 448 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents.

The statistics showed that 263 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 292 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 75 in Multan with 78 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 74 accidents and 87 victims.

As many as 873 motorcycles, 57 rickshaws, 79 cars, 20 vans, seven buses, 15 trucks and 90 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.