7 killed, 1,075 injured in 984 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :At least seven people were killed while 1,075 sustained injuries in 984 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured 658 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 410 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 521 drivers, 26 underage drivers, 97 pedestrians, and 457 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents. The statistics showed that 240 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 274 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 68 in Faisalabad with 73 victims and at third Multan with 63 accidents and 70 victims.

As many as, 883 motorcycles, 76 rickshaws, 97 cars, 26 vans, seven buses, 26 trucks and 96 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.