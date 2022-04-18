UrduPoint.com

7 Killed, 1,075 Injured In 984 Accidents In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2022 | 10:38 PM

7 killed, 1,075 injured in 984 accidents in Punjab

At least seven people were killed while 1,075 sustained injuries in 984 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :At least seven people were killed while 1,075 sustained injuries in 984 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured 658 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 410 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 521 drivers, 26 underage drivers, 97 pedestrians, and 457 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents. The statistics showed that 240 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 274 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 68 in Faisalabad with 73 victims and at third Multan with 63 accidents and 70 victims.

As many as, 883 motorcycles, 76 rickshaws, 97 cars, 26 vans, seven buses, 26 trucks and 96 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road SITE Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

LWMC taking measures to ensure proper cleanliness ..

LWMC taking measures to ensure proper cleanliness in 32 Ramazan bazaars

3 minutes ago
 SMEDA changes office timings

SMEDA changes office timings

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Food Authority discards 4,200 litre substan ..

Punjab Food Authority discards 4,200 litre substandard edible oil

3 minutes ago
 Transnistria Urges EU to Mediate Chisinau-Tiraspol ..

Transnistria Urges EU to Mediate Chisinau-Tiraspol Steel Plant Issue - Foreign M ..

3 minutes ago
 Sub inspector killed in Lahore High Court premises ..

Sub inspector killed in Lahore High Court premises

7 minutes ago
 Wrong parked vehicles cause of massive traffic jam ..

Wrong parked vehicles cause of massive traffic jam: CTO

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.