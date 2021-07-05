7 killed, 1,087 injured in 974 accidents in Punjab

At least seven people were killed while 1,087 sustained injuries in 974 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :At least seven people were killed while 1,087 sustained injuries in 974 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 661 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 426 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 467 drivers, 34 underage drivers, 158 pedestrians, and 469 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 286 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 305 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 82 in Faisalabad with 89 victims and at third Multan with 77 accidents and 85 victims.

As many as, 788 motorcycles, 114 rickshaws, 117 cars, 53 vans, eight buses, 26 trucks and 110 other vehicles and slow-moving carts caused the road traffic accidents.