UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

7 Killed, 1,087 Injured In 974 Accidents In Punjab

Sumaira FH 33 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 08:50 PM

7 killed, 1,087 injured in 974 accidents in Punjab

At least seven people were killed while 1,087 sustained injuries in 974 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :At least seven people were killed while 1,087 sustained injuries in 974 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 661 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 426 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 467 drivers, 34 underage drivers, 158 pedestrians, and 469 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 286 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 305 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 82 in Faisalabad with 89 victims and at third Multan with 77 accidents and 85 victims.

As many as, 788 motorcycles, 114 rickshaws, 117 cars, 53 vans, eight buses, 26 trucks and 110 other vehicles and slow-moving carts caused the road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid approves formation of Emirates ..

24 minutes ago

Sharjah installs over 6,940 Aman fire safety devic ..

39 minutes ago

Shahwani terms PM's visit to Gwadar a positive sig ..

15 minutes ago

PAC to hold an exclusive meeting on Railways issue ..

15 minutes ago

Nigerian Police Rescue 26 Students Abducted in Kad ..

15 minutes ago

Ukraine's Health Ministry Greenlights J&J COVID-19 ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.