7 Killed, 1,139 Injured In 1,022 Accidents In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :At least seven people were killed and 1,139 others sustained injuries in 1,022 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) release.

As many as 721 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals while 418 with minor injuries were treated on-the-spot by rescue medical teams, said the Rescue-1122 spokesperson.

The analysis showed that 446 drivers, 208 underage drivers, 530 pedestrians, and 170 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics showed that 265 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 255 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 71 in Faisalabad with 78 victims and at third Multan with 65 accidents and 67 victims.

As many as 855 motorcycles, 142 auto-rickshaws, 109 cars, 39 vans, 13 buses, 18 trucks and 131 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

