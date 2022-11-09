UrduPoint.com

7 Killed, 1150 Injured In Road Accidents In Punjab In 24 Hours: PES

Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2022 | 06:40 PM

7 killed, 1150 injured in road accidents in Punjab in 24 hours: PES

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Seven persons were killed while 1,150 others injured in road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Punjab Emergency Service Department (PES) spokesperson confirmed to media here on Wednesday that PES responded to 1,081 RTCs in all 37 districts of Punjab and out the total 1,150 injured persons 583 received serious injuries and were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 199 commuters with minor injuries were given medical treatment by rescue medical teams on the spot thus reducing burden on the hospitals.

She mentioned that 71 percent of the RTC victims were motor bikers, adding that 342 drivers, 19 under-age drivers, 88 pedestrians and 391 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.

She further explained that 300 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 306 persons placing the provincial capital city on the top in this regard, followed by 78 in Faisalabad with 81 victims and 77 in Multan with 83 victims. Out of the total 1,150 injured persons, 668 were males, 153 females, 141 were under 18 years of age, 422 were between 18 and 40 years, and rest of the 258 victims were reported above 40 years of age.

According to the PES record, 723 motorbikes, 61 auto-rickshaws, 56 motorcars, 15 vans, 12 passenger buses, 16 trucks and 93 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the RTCs during last 24 hours.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic Media All Top

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Shoaib Akhtar wants final clas ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Shoaib Akhtar wants final clash between Pakistan and India

1 hour ago
 Congratulations pour in on social media as Pakista ..

Congratulations pour in on social media as Pakistan reach T20 world Cup final

2 hours ago
 PTI leaders to deliberate preparations for long ma ..

PTI leaders to deliberate preparations for long march tomorrow

2 hours ago
 e-Pay Punjab App facilitates citizens in paying ta ..

E-Pay Punjab App facilitates citizens in paying taxes online - PITB Chairman Sye ..

3 hours ago
 Customs declarations rise to 16.6m

Customs declarations rise to 16.6m

3 hours ago
 “Unprecedented success ”, Marriyum Aurangzeb ..

“Unprecedented success ”, Marriyum Aurangzeb lauds ‘The Legend of Maula ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.