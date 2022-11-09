7 killed, 1150 injured in road accidents in Punjab in 24 hours: PES

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Seven persons were killed while 1,150 others injured in road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Punjab Emergency Service Department (PES) spokesperson confirmed to media here on Wednesday that PES responded to 1,081 RTCs in all 37 districts of Punjab and out the total 1,150 injured persons 583 received serious injuries and were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 199 commuters with minor injuries were given medical treatment by rescue medical teams on the spot thus reducing burden on the hospitals.

She mentioned that 71 percent of the RTC victims were motor bikers, adding that 342 drivers, 19 under-age drivers, 88 pedestrians and 391 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.

She further explained that 300 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 306 persons placing the provincial capital city on the top in this regard, followed by 78 in Faisalabad with 81 victims and 77 in Multan with 83 victims. Out of the total 1,150 injured persons, 668 were males, 153 females, 141 were under 18 years of age, 422 were between 18 and 40 years, and rest of the 258 victims were reported above 40 years of age.

According to the PES record, 723 motorbikes, 61 auto-rickshaws, 56 motorcars, 15 vans, 12 passenger buses, 16 trucks and 93 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the RTCs during last 24 hours.