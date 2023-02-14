UrduPoint.com

7 Killed, 1,207 Injured In 1,180 Accidents In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2023 | 11:34 PM

7 killed, 1,207 injured in 1,180 accidents in Punjab

At least seven people were killed while 1,207 injured in 1,180 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :At least seven people were killed while 1,207 injured in 1,180 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 631 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 576 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Tuesday.

The analysis showed that 611 drivers, 29 underage drivers, 166 pedestrians, and 437 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 285 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 273 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 87 in Faisalabad with 91 victims and at third Multan 73 with 71 victims.

As many as, 1022 motorcycles, 67 rickshaws, 139 cars, 29 vans, 10 buses, 22 trucks and 131 other vehicles were involved in the road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

Iffat Omar glad over Shah Rukh Khan’s video mess ..

Iffat Omar glad over Shah Rukh Khan’s video message

3 minutes ago
 UAE Gender Balance Council, World Bank explore coo ..

UAE Gender Balance Council, World Bank explore cooperation to enhance women&#039 ..

25 minutes ago
 Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan to Visi ..

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan to Visit Turkey on Wednesday - Ankara

22 minutes ago
 VC inaugurates Software, Hardware Laboratory at GC ..

VC inaugurates Software, Hardware Laboratory at GCUH

13 minutes ago
 CPJ slams Indian authorities for harassing BBC jou ..

CPJ slams Indian authorities for harassing BBC journalists after critical docume ..

13 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends keynote address of RAK ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends keynote address of RAK Ruler at World Government Sum ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.