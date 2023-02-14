7 killed, 1,207 injured in 1,180 accidents in Punjab

At least seven people were killed while 1,207 injured in 1,180 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :At least seven people were killed while 1,207 injured in 1,180 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 631 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 576 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Tuesday.

The analysis showed that 611 drivers, 29 underage drivers, 166 pedestrians, and 437 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 285 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 273 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 87 in Faisalabad with 91 victims and at third Multan 73 with 71 victims.

As many as, 1022 motorcycles, 67 rickshaws, 139 cars, 29 vans, 10 buses, 22 trucks and 131 other vehicles were involved in the road traffic accidents.