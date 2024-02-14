7 killed, 1270 injured in 1181 RTCs in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) At least seven people died whereas 1270 were injured in 1181 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 527 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 743 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams.

Furthermore, the analysis showed that 700 drivers, 47 underage drivers, 190 pedestrians, and 387 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 256 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 288 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 87 in Faisalabad with 90 victims and at third Multan with 65 RTCs and 70 victims.

According to the data, 1060 motorbikes, 73 auto-rickshaws, 120 motorcars, 26 vans, 08 passenger buses, 34 truck and 111 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.