7 Killed, 1270 Injured In 1181 RTCs In Punjab
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2024 | 09:53 PM
At least seven people died whereas 1270 were injured in 1181 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) At least seven people died whereas 1270 were injured in 1181 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.
Out of these, 527 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 743 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams.
Furthermore, the analysis showed that 700 drivers, 47 underage drivers, 190 pedestrians, and 387 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.
The statistics showed that 256 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 288 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 87 in Faisalabad with 90 victims and at third Multan with 65 RTCs and 70 victims.
According to the data, 1060 motorbikes, 73 auto-rickshaws, 120 motorcars, 26 vans, 08 passenger buses, 34 truck and 111 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.
Recent Stories
ATC declares 30 PTI workers as POs
PPIB DG stresses need to harness hydropower potential
Dollar continues its upward trajectory against rupee
SC adjourns case against commercial usage of state land
FIA, SSDO join hands to address human trafficking, migrants smuggling
JKLF is optimistic about the acquittal of its jailed supremo, Yasin Malik
SC sends GB judges appointments case to committee for larger bench
CM inaugurates upgraded wards of Shaikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan
Keel Laying Ceremony of second HANGOR Class Submarine held at Karachi Shipyard
HBL PSL 9 official anthem ‘Khul ke Khel’ released
Italy fines BAT, Amazon over heated tobacco ads
Police station torching case: ATC orders attachment of property of 7 PTI leaders
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ATC declares 30 PTI workers as POs8 minutes ago
-
SC adjourns case against commercial usage of state land10 minutes ago
-
FIA, SSDO join hands to address human trafficking, migrants smuggling14 minutes ago
-
SC sends GB judges appointments case to committee for larger bench10 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates upgraded wards of Shaikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan10 minutes ago
-
Keel Laying Ceremony of second HANGOR Class Submarine held at Karachi Shipyard10 minutes ago
-
Police station torching case: ATC orders attachment of property of 7 PTI leaders8 minutes ago
-
CJP directs police to handle blasphemy cases with more care8 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks ECP's reply in plea to declare Aoun Chaudhry's victory null and void8 minutes ago
-
Four more independent MPAs elect join PML-N49 minutes ago
-
HEC Chairman advocates empowering youth with higher education for national development1 hour ago
-
Non paid custom vehicles, other valuables worth Rs 482m seized in January 20241 hour ago